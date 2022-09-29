trash cans

Multi-colored plastic garbage cans full of trash and waiting for pickup on a suburban street

EMERALD ISLE  — Due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian, oceanside trash collection will be suspended on Friday, Sept. 30.

The town's contractor anticipates trash collection will resume Monday, Oct. 3.

 

