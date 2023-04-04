NEWPORT — Chris Fineran and his brother-in-law, Steve Sumner, are putting Beach Boys Bar-B-Que on the whole hog cook-off map and having a lot of family “Fun, Fun, Fun” doing it.
For the second straight year, this family duo brought home the first-place trophy and a $1,000 top prize from the 45th annual Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest held this past weekend in Newport. This was a repeat performance from last year’s event, as well as the 2019, 2017 and 2016 contests.
When asked what the secret is for winning five times out of the last six events, Sumner said there is no secret, just working well together and talking out any problems they encounter.
Fineran was in shock over this win.
“I can’t believe this,” he said. “This was unexpected. It’s always your competition to lose if you get a good pig. I felt like our moisture wasn’t the best and that was where we were going to lose.”
Brook South took second place, Andy Harrison finished third, and Scotty McNamara was 45th in honor of the event’s continuing lifespan.
The organization presented a plaque to Newport resident and volunteer Larry Smith and dedicated this year’s event to his late wife, Myrna Smith.
“We are gonna miss her,” said Newport Pig Cookin’ President Jimmy Bristle. “But we’re gonna keep Mr. Larry working. We appreciate everything he and Ms. Myrna have done for us.”
This year’s event saw 68 pigs cooked, a good turnout and good weather.
“The rain held out last night until about 10:30, so it was a perfect night,” said Newport Mayor Dennis Barber. “There were no problems in the middle of the night, and outside of the wind today, it has been good.”
The Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest has raised over $1 million that it has given back to charity. This year, 17 agencies requested funds, and the event will use volunteers from each agency to assist with this event. The 2022 event was able to donate $20,000, and this year’s contest is on target to do the same.
