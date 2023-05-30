MAYSVILLE - An Emerald Isle police officer was arrested for drunk driving Memorial Day weekend after crashing his motorcycle while off-duty.
Officers responded to reports of a single vehicle collision involving Ethan John Born who lost control of his motorcycle Sunday evening.
Born, who lives in Maysville, was arrested by Jones County Sheriff's Office Sunday for traffic charges of driving while impaired.
Born's license was suspended for 30 days following his arrest, and his first court date is set for June 16.
According to a first-hand report from the responding North Carolina Highway Patrol officer, a local police officer was already on the scene by the time Highway Patrol arrived.
Officers say Born was in civilian clothes during the time of the crash and appeared to be intoxicated upon initial contact.
Born told officers he had taken evasive action to avoid hitting someone who had entered his lane.
However, evidence on the scene showed Born left the road on the right-hand side and ran into the embankment without anyone else involved, according to Highway Patrol.
Officers also noted Born refused all alcohol testing following the crash.
He was placed under arrest and transported to the local magistrate's office.
Born has worked for Emerald Isle since 2019 and previously said on the town's social media his favorite aspects of his job include "meeting other people from other areas here on vacation and training new police officers."
In the same Facebook spotlight post from 2021, Born also wrote, "I'm a serious police officer, but sometimes our job is too serious, so I like to show my sense of humor too."
A representative for the town of Emerald Isle said staff was aware of the arrest but could not comment further due to it being a personnel issue.
(2) comments
If he refused all testing, how can they prove he was drunk?
Just because you are in law enforcement doesn't make you above the law. I'm sure he's not the only law breaking cop out there. They just haven't got caught. They also need to crack down on those who speed in cop cars when they aren't responding to calls.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.