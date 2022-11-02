BOGUE BANKS — Carteret Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) has a transmission line inspection scheduled for next week, Nov. 7-11, on Bogue Banks.
CCEC will use drones to inspect of the transmission lines and poles as part of the co-op’s ongoing efforts to enhance service reliability.
CCEC wants residents to be aware of this process, which involves looking at and photographing every component on each transmission structure along Bogue Banks. The inspection allows CCEC to identify parts on the transmission system that might need to be replaced or repaired.
This proactive approach helps to avoid outages, reduce maintenance costs and improve overall system reliability, according to the co-op. Preform Line Products, a CCEC contractor, will be conducting these inspections. The co-ops vehicles will have their company logo as well as a CCEC logo. Those who have questions should call CCEC at 252-247-3107.
