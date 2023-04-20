MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Carteret County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.
The hearing will be held in person at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Central District Office, 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City and will be available by WebEx.
- Gary L. Cannon has applied for a 1.98-acre water column shellfish lease over an existing bottom lease in South River.
- George H. Johnson Jr. has applied for a 1.53-acre water column shellfish lease over an existing bottom lease in Nelson Bay.
- David A. Eckberg has applied for a 7.61-acre shellfish bottom lease and water column lease in Long Bay.
- David A. Eckberg has applied for a 7.77-acre shellfish bottom lease and water column lease in lower North River.
The public may comment on the lease applications in person at the hearing or by WebEx. To facilitate online comments, the division is asking those who wish to speak via WebEx to pre-register at https://www.deq.nc.gov/carteret-county-shellfish-lease-hearing-speaker-registration by 4 p.m. Monday, May 22. Those who wish to comment in-person should sign up on-site the night of the hearing.
Public hearing information, including the web conference link, call-in telephone number, presentation slides, and biological investigation reports can be found at https://www.deq.nc.gov/news/events/carteret-county-shellfish-lease-hearing.
The public may also comment on the proposed shellfish leases in writing. Written comments will be accepted until 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 and may be submitted two ways:
O Online Comments – Written comments will be accepted through an online form available at https://www.deq.nc.gov/carteret-county-shellfish-lease-hearing-comment-form.
O Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
The division held a public hearing on 17 other proposed shellfish leases in Carteret County in January and received very few comments or objections.
Patricia Smith, spokesperson for the division, said this week all were eventually approved.
They were:
O Old Salt Oyster Company (Benjamin Strickland, Jr., agent), a 2.06-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Bogue Sound.
O Linda S. Jolly and James T. Chadwick, a 2.12-acre water column lease in the Newport River.
O Hershall K. Brown, a 3.91-acre bottom lease and water column lease in the White Oak River.
O Charles Merritt, a 1.83-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Ward Creek.
O Changing Tide Renovations, LLC (Charles Allen, agent), a 3.72-acre bottom lease and water column lease in South River.
O John R. Foss, a 3.67-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Adams Creek.
O Austin T. Goodwin, a 3.44-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Ward Creek.
O Sea Level Shellfish Co., LLC (James A. Morris, Jr., agent), a 3.32-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Long Bay.
O James A. Morris Sr., an 8.61-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Long Bay.
O Seafood for the Soul NC, LLC (Cynthia A. Delafuente, agent), a 5.08-acre bottom lease and water column lease in lower North River.
O James K. Frey, an 8.22-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Newport River.
O James K. Frey, a 3.86-acre water column lease in Newport River.
O Nancy M. Dupuis, a 4.11-acre bottom lease and water column lease in North River below the bridge.
O Patrick B. Tosto, a 1.87-acre bottom lease in lower North River.
O Dick Stiffner’s Oyster Farming, A Sustainable Way To Grow, LLC (Lori B. Stokes, agent), a 1.88-acre bottom lease and water column lease in lower North River.
O Joseph O. McMichael, a 7.20-acre bottom lease and water column lease in lower North River.
O Kent Gitter, a 1.34-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Ward Creek.
According to the division’s website, leases cannot be sited on bottom that has an existing shellfish resource, where certain percentages of submerged aquatic vegetation are present during the growing season or in waters that have been closed to shellfish harvest due to bacterial contamination.
The state has allowed shellfish leases on unproductive bottom since 1858, but the industry has taken off in recent years as the state and organizations like the N.C. Coastal Federation have sought to improve and increase the oyster fishery, both in the wild and in leases. Oysters not only are popular and an increasingly important part of the state’s seafood economy, but they also filter pollutants as they feed.
For more information on the new proposed leases or the program, contact Marla Chuffo with the division’s Habitat and Enhancement Section, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@ncdenr.gov.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
