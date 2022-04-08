The Beaufort board of commissioners will hold its regular business meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11 in the Beaufort Train Depot on Broad Street. The meeting is open to the public; interested participants may also view the meeting online on the town Facebook page www.facebook.com/BeaufortTown.
