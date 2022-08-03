BEAUFORT – Two sections of roads north of Beaufort are scheduled to be closed on the following dates to allow state transportation workers to improve the drainage systems:
Aug. 3.: Merrimon Road south of its intersection with Laurel Road
Aug. 15-18: U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street) north of North Harbor Drive
Crews will remove the old pipes and replace them with larger pipes that increase the flow of water that can safely go underneath the pavement. Weather could delay the reopening of the roads.
Drivers will use the following detours:
- Merrimon Road closure: N.C. 101 and Laurel Road
- U.S. 70 closure: N.C. 101: Laurel Road and Merrimon Road
Motorists should slow down, drive cautiously and expect a longer commuter while the crossline pipes at these locations are replaced.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
