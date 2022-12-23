The outdoor drive-thru Nativity scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City has been changed to an indoor walk-thru event due to the high winds and inclement weather.
Outdoor drive-thru Nativity changed to indoor walk-thru event due to weather
Most Popular
Articles
- County commissioners rezone property, clear way for major development on 156 acres near Peletier
- Area Death Notices - Dec. 16, 17 & 18
- Grant money surges into Morehead City in 2022; town seeks applicants for full-time grant manager
- Area Death Notices - Dec. 15, 16 & 17
- Area Death Notices - Dec. 17, 18 & 19
- County commission set to vote Monday on rezoning request for large tract near Peletier
- Public input sought for Morehead City development plan
- EDITORIAL: Peletier zoning decision impacts trust and foresight
- Carteret Court Docket - Dec. 19
- Area Death Notices - Dec. 19, 20 & 21
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- County commissioners rezone property, clear way for major development on 156 acres near Peletier (17)
- EDITORIAL: Liberal agenda distracting infrastructure concerns (14)
- EDITORIAL: NC Treasurer Folwell refuses to invest in liberal agenda (12)
- EDITORIAL: A season to remember that needs are never seasonal (7)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Circumventing immigration laws (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Another Pearl Harbor? (6)
- Sugarloaf Island conservation project given $2 million (6)
- EDITORIAL: Moore v Harper court case threatens judicial overreach (6)
- VIDEO - Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Working in the sunshine (4)
- EDITORIAL: County’s Land Use Plan tinkering needs to end (2)
- County commission set to vote Monday on rezoning request for large tract near Peletier (2)
- Grant money surges into Morehead City in 2022; town seeks applicants for full-time grant manager (2)
- Animal experts say pets make great gifts, but wait till after holidays to bring into home (2)
- Newport town board to decide Highway 70 access request (2)
- Coastal Federation’s massive North River Farms project is complete (1)
- Public input sought for Morehead City development plan (1)
- N.C. Division of Environmental Quality wants input on Advanced Clean Truck program (1)
- EDITORIAL: Most pundits miss key points in N.C. redistricting dispute (1)
- Jerry Plum nearly ready for his unique Misplaced Mutts fundraiser Dec. 15 in Emerald Isle (1)
- GALLERY: County lights all aglow (1)
- Emerald Isle commissioners turn down dog park during public hearing (1)
- Coast Guard searching for overdue sailing vessel near Oregon Inlet (1)
Video
Most Popular
Articles
- State record 900-pound Bluefin Tuna caught off North Carolina
- County commissioners rezone property, clear way for major development on 156 acres near Peletier
- Area Death Notices - Dec. 16, 17 & 18
- Grant money surges into Morehead City in 2022; town seeks applicants for full-time grant manager
- Area Death Notices - Dec. 15, 16 & 17
- Area Death Notices - Dec. 17, 18 & 19
- Shipwreck found on Cape Lookout beach ignites debate
- County commission set to vote Monday on rezoning request for large tract near Peletier
- Public input sought for Morehead City development plan
- EDITORIAL: Peletier zoning decision impacts trust and foresight
Images
Videos
Commented
- County commissioners rezone property, clear way for major development on 156 acres near Peletier (17)
- EDITORIAL: Liberal agenda distracting infrastructure concerns (14)
- Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch (14)
- EDITORIAL: NC Treasurer Folwell refuses to invest in liberal agenda (12)
- Commentary: The racists, kindergarten mindset perhaps, in blame game (10)
- Commentary: Wealth finds way to a few, exacerbating racial inequality (9)
- EDITORIAL: A season to remember that needs are never seasonal (7)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Circumventing immigration laws (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Another Pearl Harbor? (6)
- Sugarloaf Island conservation project given $2 million (6)
- EDITORIAL: Moore v Harper court case threatens judicial overreach (6)
- VIDEO - Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Working in the sunshine (4)
- Commentary: Capitalism, does morality have a role to play? (3)
- Commentary: Allowing waterfront rezoning shutting out the public (3)
- EDITORIAL: County’s Land Use Plan tinkering needs to end (2)
- County commission set to vote Monday on rezoning request for large tract near Peletier (2)
- Grant money surges into Morehead City in 2022; town seeks applicants for full-time grant manager (2)
- Animal experts say pets make great gifts, but wait till after holidays to bring into home (2)
- Newport town board to decide Highway 70 access request (2)
- Coastal Federation’s massive North River Farms project is complete (1)
- Food truck owners sue city of Jacksonville (1)
- Harriers retired at Cherry Point as F-35s move in (1)
- Public input sought for Morehead City development plan (1)
- Could trawler cams help save world's dwindling fish stocks? (1)
- Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction (1)
- N.C. Division of Environmental Quality wants input on Advanced Clean Truck program (1)
- Hubert’s Bright resigns post: Onslow County commission (1)
- Police: 2 dead after shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro (1)
- Lawmaker calls for removal of NC hurricane recovery director (1)
- EDITORIAL: Most pundits miss key points in N.C. redistricting dispute (1)
- Jerry Plum nearly ready for his unique Misplaced Mutts fundraiser Dec. 15 in Emerald Isle (1)
- Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk (1)
- GALLERY: County lights all aglow (1)
- Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker (1)
- Emerald Isle commissioners turn down dog park during public hearing (1)
- Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress (1)
- NC governor has little wiggle room with legislature in 2023 (1)
- House approves referendum to 'decolonize' Puerto Rico (1)
- Coast Guard searching for overdue sailing vessel near Oregon Inlet (1)
- Voting rights lawyer to fill N. Carolina appeals court seat (1)
- Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods (1)
- Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.