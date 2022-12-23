Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City

The outdoor drive-thru Nativity scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City has been changed to an indoor walk-thru event due to the high winds and inclement weather.

