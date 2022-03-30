school honor rolls

Editor's note: All honor rolls are submitted directly from the school in question. Not all school rolls are available at the same time, and the News-Times publishes them as received. Those who identify missing students or errors are asked to contact the school directly.
Morehead City Middle School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Morehead City Middle School:
Fifth grade: Rosemarie Storrs.
Sixth grade: Yoselin Arias-Magana, Aubrey Bell, Luke Birk, Colin Boston, Holton Bridgers, Bentley Buck, Graham Clark, Carolina Cupil Hernandez, Cole Davis, Clio Dunmire, Lily Flarity, John Gonzalez-Guerra, Rucker Guilford, Madeline Haines, Summer Harris, Parker Hassell, Thomas Kellis, Samuel Kucera, Emma Lewis, Jacob Luther, Michael Mayse, Charlotte Morris, James Perry, Lindsey Rappaport, Nathaniel Rose, Emerson Sarvey, Wolfgang Schnibben, Kateland Taylor, Finley Tetterton, Wyatt Williams and Lucas Wilson.
Seventh grade: Alexander Albaugh, Noah Cerino, Luis Gandarilla-Gomez, Ella Garner, Zeppelin Gavalis, Aden Germain, Stephanie Keen, Adelaide Kelley, Madeline Kistler, Makenna Mayo, Anna Oakes, Gillam parker, Catherine Paschall, Kinley Pinckard, Noah Sanborn, Thomas Segrave, Charli Sommer, Neils Vandersea and Cullen White.
Eighth grade: Christopher Atkinson, Cooper Bass, Luciano Botta, Caleb Conneely, Molly Cottrell, Londell Cyrus, Connor Eggleston, Logan Epps, Chloe Fairchild, Emma Foley, Scott Grant, Alfred Hobgood, Justin Jeronimo-Monarca, Maria Jimenez-De La Cruz, Marlena Marson, Macy O’Conor, Logan Palacios, Morgan Price, Baily Salter, Nora Schueller, Emily Sciortino, Blake Shirley, Bryan Suazo Perez, William Taylor, Rosalie Timbrook, Ava Torcaso, Cathlyn Truong, Trinity Tunby, Jada Tyrell, Hudson White, Cooper Wilkinson, Shawn Wood and Christopher Zacarias-Lopez.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Fifth grade: Jamie Cook.
Sixth grade: Owen Bacheler, Joshua Ballou, Olivia Blount, Blake Brickhouse, Bruin Brooks, Savanna Cassar, Carlos Castro-Selvan, Caden Cooke, Saylor Cottrell, Riley Engelhard, Audrey Fredrickson, Nahum Garcia-Dominiquez, Zeke Greene, Grayden Guthrie, John Haney, Jonathan Helbert, Cohen Hurloc, Mason Johnson, Bontu Kellison, Walter King, Gracelynn Kruger, Samantha L’Etoile, Creed Leonard, Angel Morales-Arias, Addison Nowell, Kyle Pinckard, Colton Poindexter, Chase Roberson, Elise Rose, Lucas Rubio Velasquez, Julia Smith, Luke Smith, Phillip Snipes, Arabella Taylor, Natalie Watler, Caleb Wheeler, Sandy Willis and Lily Worrell.
Seventh grade: James Burdick, Isaiah Cypress, Evan Davis, Tucker Dickinson, Makayla Duncan, Gray Fickling, Allyson Foley, Preston Golightly, Rebecca Harlow, Damian Hill, Isabel Howard, Sarah Hussein, Madeline Johnston, Noah Kimbro, John Klor, Eli Latham, David Logan, Lavi Maness, Eleni Manousaridis, Raegan Marion, Hunter McCall, Emme McKelvey, Will Meroff, Angella Noll, Morgan O’Malley, Hannah Oliver, William Ramsey, Dillon Teed, Benjamin Suggs, Veer Thakore, Rylan Weaver, Oliver Womble and Shadi Yaghi.
Eighth grade: Jason Arellanes-Everett, Sydney Belvin, Parker Davenport, Peyton Edwards, Ayden Fernandez, Elizabeth Fernandez, Ashley Forbes, Kaylee Forcier, Jayden Foster, Cydney Fulcher, Merritt Garner, Thomas Garner, Andrew Gaskill, Marjorie Guzman-Monroy, Destiny Hester, Colt Hiks, William Hobson, Ella Holmes, Sarah Jackson, Carter Johnson, Evan Jones, Noah Key, Isabelle Knipe, Matthew Koltun, Emma Lilly, George Lyle, Harrison Mayse, Brady Murphy-Canto, Ethan Price, Eva Shirley, Courtney Smart, Faith Stamper, Hadley Starling, Zoey Taylor, Belle Tornes and Anais Wogoman
Newport Middle School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Newport Middle School:
Sixth grade: Brant Atkinson, Caden Bennett, Briar-Patrick Carroll, Rachel Cox, Skyeanne Fury, Kyndall Griffin, Jenelle Haugen, Ayden Hauser, Jaclyn Lema, Christian Lewis, Dylan Ligi-Winer, Emma Marshall, Hannah Marshall Caelynn Mesimer, Evan Nunn, Kasey Patton, Anna Shortway and Hailey Skarweski.
Seventh grade: Lacey Atkinson, Sophie Becker, Temple Carter, Adriana D’Anton, Zachary Daley, Nathan Fields, Noah Jackson, Kaelyn Margoupis, Rebecca McBride, Yazmine Morgan, Marley Todd and Molly Wank.
Eighth grade: Logan Cyr, Rylie Dabbs, Lorelei Disney, Alexis Grenier, Jillian Haugen, Emily Hollingsworth, Edgar Lara-Rodriguez, Luis LaraTorres, Carson Lilly, Noah Miller, Ayden Rock, Emma Rodriguez, Lily Rogers, Cheyenne Sawyer, Avery Stroud, Lincoln Strump, James Thompson and Heath Windham.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Sixth grade: Kayler Bolton, DeJarvis Braxton Jr., Ariellie Brewer, Trinity Cole, Connor Dabbs, Carolina Garcia, Camdan Gillman, Kaleb Giossi, Mandalynn Greenhill, Hayli Hilburn, Emma Johnson, Jackson Kelly, Cassidy Mace, Rylee Markezich, Cooper McClenny, Joshua McGovern, Kyleigh Mooney, Colby O’Neal, Wyatt Patterson, Kyler Paul, Tabitha Ropp, Uriel Sanchez-Lopez, Isabelle Sonnier, Isabella Turner, Noah Velueta and Emma Warner.
Seventh grade: Mason Alpert, James Bender, Marlaynna Carmean, Anna Cole, Richard Cupil-Marquez, Gabriel Edgell, AnaKay Ehrler, Leslie Fuentes-Gomez, Layla Garner, Jayda Goins, Aydan Hunt, Tanner Hyman, Hailey Klott, Alyssa Kultz, Carter Lindquist, Analeigh Pellecer, Landon Quillen, Emily Ramey, Edgar Regil Perez and Arlecia Smith.
Eighth grade: Joshua Blackledge, Landen Burakowski-Palase, Tra’Shaun Collins, Dakota Colvell, Jasmine Garland, Oliver Horne, Dylan Kriebel, Emma Leary, Kayana Lewis, Avery Markezich, Sage Melkonian, Laniya Moore, D’Jabrien Murray, Terry Murray, Abigail Newsome, Arrianna Oliver, Dallas Riggan, Hailey Sargent, Steven Sarmiento-Lopez, Adien Sekely, Wyatt Shiels, Maddalyn Stephens, Kellen Thomas, Jacob Tryon, Jasmine Ward and Gavin Willis.
Newport Elementary School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Newport Elementary School:
Third grade: Anderson Bass, Piper Bennett, Emaline Caison, Easton Corbett, Karmen Ervin, Arielle Goncalves, Victoria Kurek, Jaxon Lego, Jayna Margaria, Lily Mason, Carleigh Mesimer, Brody Moots, Sarah Piner, Lysander Ramirez Montoya, Levi Shortway, Alexandria Shuff, Kinley South, Evelyn Statler, Myla Stehle, Nayeli Suggs, Francesca Todd and Harper Wooten.
Fourth grade: Ellie Atkinson, Ella Bodnar, Lily Johnson, Brinley Quillen, Layla Shuff and Mason Wank.
Fifth grade: Jeremiah Aneloski, Ella Bowden, Allyssa Cunninghan, Shelby Dixon, Maxtin Edenfield, Connor Edwards, Auruoa Goodyear, Kara Graham, Lily Guthrie, Carter Hedrick, Dominique Heege, Logan Hibbs, Braiden Howard, Richard Howes, Shameria Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Dylan Mace, Lillian Martinez, Bailey McKay, Haidynn McQueen, Reaghan Mensch, Mason Morton, Eshan Naik, Charlotte Schulz, John Soult, Sophia Stephens, Hayden Taylor, Grayson Tufts and David Windham.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Daniel Almeida-Hernandez, McKenna Asbury, Kaleigh Avery, Thomas Beier, Landon Bergeron, Bradley Brown Jr., Collins Cannon, Lily Cartwright, Ambriah Cole, Guiliana D’Anton, Lillian Daley, Noah Darrow, Brayden Domel, Mckenzie Elliott, Sonny Guthrie, Taylor Hansley, Gavin Hedrick, Alana Inabnitt, Robert Jenkins Jr., Sophia Jones, David Knox, Ryan Lawrence, Christian Lewis, Summer Livingston, Karenza Manuel, Mark Marcello, Isabella Mounce, Fabiola Oliveras, Michael Pritchard, Harper Purdy, Madison Quillen, Nereyda Salvador Lorenzo, Cohen Stamper, Darren Sun, Gracelyn Swartzendruber, Landon Wales and Abbrielle Wilson.
Fourth grade: Charlie Davis, Carter Hamilton, Knox Haupt, Christian Hill, Gabrielle Knight, Philena Lewis, Olivia Merrell, Gianna Michaux, Carter Nelson, Sophia Nguyen, Jorge Olan Sanchez, Jackson Parish, Ian Plisko, Noah Pridgett, Donovan Reels Jr., Kelsey Roberts, Noelle Robertson, Addison Rosado, Milagros Sanchez-Lopez, Lucas Sheehe, Cambryn Shields, Gabriel Shields, Joseph Stephens Jr., Jamie Stroud, Gabriel Taylor, Mason Wade, John Warren II, Mia Yancey and Hayden Young.
Fifth grade: Nicolas Allen, Lathan Allison, Maddox Barrow, Emily Barrowman, Talon Cole, Aubrey Forsythe, Abigail Furr, Addyson Garner, Ayden Gibson, Bethany Hall, Jordan Hill, Cadence Howell, Eli Jackson, Dalton Klorres, Quintin Kuhn, Alexis Larson, Nathan Lawrence, Mahayla Lewis, Ameerah Martin, Tatiana Medina-Bex, Aydenlee Menard, Mason Quillen, Hannah Randall, Emillie Regil-Perez, Skylar Robinson, Lucia Sangabriel, Owen Statler, Claire Tawney and Alexis Willis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.