(Editor's note: This story, which initially posted at 1:10 p.m. today, was updated at 1:55 p.m. after the News-Times received further information.)
CAPE CARTERET — The decision by N.C. Gov. Cooper to keep gyms, health clubs and fitness centers closed through phase two of the statewide plan is being actively opposed.
One such challenger, The GYM at Cape Carteret Aquatic Center Owner Deanna McElmon, disregarded the order and opened her facility Friday morning at 5:30 a.m.
That afternoon at 5:30 p.m., McElmon was contacted by the (Cape Carteret) Chief of Police (Bill McKinney), who requested to meet with her Saturday at noon.
“I expect that I’ll be served, and we will remain open,” McElmon said when reaching out to the News-Times at 11:40 a.m. today, just before McKinney's arrival. “I have an attorney that will be on a call with me.”
McElmon’s expectation proved correct. In a second call to the News-Times today after the meeting with law enforcement, she said, “They came in and gave me a written notice that I was in violation. They were very polite, very professional. They did not want to do this, didn’t agree with it at all.”
When asked if the gym would remain open after the notice, McElmon replied bluntly, “We will continue to reopen.”
Further developments in the story will be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.