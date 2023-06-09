NEWPORT – Much of Newport’s Town Council’s agenda for its planned Thursday meeting to address the budget for the coming year and a rezoning request was set aside due to the absence of a board member but the meeting did not lack for intensity.
Lacking full-board participation with the absence of Councilman Timmy Quillen, the board voted to delay consideration of the town's 2023-24 budget Thursday evening, choosing instead to reschedule a vote during a special meeting June 12.
The board also opted to set aside any action on a request to rezone a 2.6-acre parcel off of Orange Street, rescheduling that decision for board’s July meeting. But these decisions were only a prelude to a more contentious debate over a yard debris ordinance.
Addressing the issue to the council, Town Manager Bill Shanahan Jr. read the ordinance and explained that violators would now be fined $50 every day that yard debris is left in the right-of-way. He said this has been promoted on social media and the town’s website.
Public Works Director Jimmy Bristle addressed council and said he had no problem with the ordinance, but that his department has worked under numerous town managers who have had more lenient policies and that he has just learned of Shanahan’s new directive.
“My department has been operating under past managers that have told us if there are big piles out there to pick them up a little at a time until they are gone,” he said. “So that’s how we’ve been operating.”
Bristle explained his department has told citizens they would pick up the debris a little at a time and that this was not fair to them.
“This should have gone out in our water bills to give them time to adjust,” he said. “I’m suggesting we clean this mess up before this goes into effect.”
Councilwoman Rhonda Shinn shot right back at Bristle that this policy has been in place for a while.
“If I knew somebody was doing wrong and Danny (Mayor Pro Tem Fornes) knew somebody was doing wrong, then I feel like they should know they are doing wrong,” she said. “You can’t cut whole entire trees down in your yard and chop them up into little pieces and put them beside the road and think that’s OK. I don’t this is fair to the citizens that follow the rules of the ordinance.”
As the discussion continued, it got more heated until Councilman Mark Eadie interjected that it was a good point Bristle was making and it’s a tough moment when enforcement of a policy begins. He then asked council to move away from the discussion and move on.
The council did discuss other issues before closing the meeting, but after the meeting adjourned, heated discussions continued in the council chamber with Shinn, John Nevel, planning director, Shanahan and Eadie.
The yard debris ordinance can be viewed on the town’s website and its Facebook page.
The Monday special meeting will begin at 4 p.m. during which the town council will discuss and consider approving the 2023-24 budget which according to the final draft presented by the town’s staff is anticipated to be just over $10 million.
The town council tabled until its July meeting, a request by Nevel and Debra Green to rezone 2.6 acres bordering Orange Street. The property owners are seeking to change the zoning from R-10, high density residential district, to R-20 MH for development as a manufactured home residential district.
