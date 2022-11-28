NEWPORT — High school seniors can apply for scholarships totaling $4,000 each from Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) and its foundation.
The scholarships will be awarded to five deserving students heading to college in the fall of 2023. One student each from East Carteret, West Carteret, Croatan and Havelock high schools will be selected, with the fifth recipient being the next highest scoring applicant among all the applications and may include applicants from other schools. They can include the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, Gramercy Christian School, home schools and Jones Senior High School.
Deadline for applications is March 1, 2023.
The scholarship program is open to students whose primary residence is on the co-op's lines. To qualify, the student must be a high school senior in the current graduating class and must be accepted at a two-year community/technical college or four-year college or university.
Judges will weigh the following in determining the scholarship winners: need, 50 percent: academic achievement, 25 percent; and extracurricular activities, 25 percent.
All applicants will be considered on the stated criteria, regardless of race, age, color, religion, sex, handicap or national origin.
The application is available online now at ccemc.com/Scholarships. Applications also are available from the counselors' offices at each school, and at the CCEC offices at 1300 Highway 24 in Newport and 450 McCotter Blvd. in Havelock.
