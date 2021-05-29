Carteret Health Care emergency department nurse receives 2021 nursing excellence award

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care recognized Margaret Gilmour, a longtime nurse in the hospital’s emergency department, as the 2021 recipient of the Lewis and Clapsadl Nursing Excellence Award during National Nurses Week, May 6-12.
Named in honor of former CHC nurses Georgia Lewis and Mildred Clapsadl, the award recognizes the impact and importance of nursing on patient care and community health, according to the hospital.
During a called meeting in the meditation garden at CHC May 11, vice president of patient care services Patti Hudson presented the award to Ms. Gilmour in front of clinical peers, co-workers, family and administration. She was one of many nominated from the more than 300 nurses at CHC.
“Margaret was selected because she exemplifies the highest level of commitment, clinical practice and leadership in the delivery of patient care,” Ms. Hudson said in the hospital’s release on the award. “Her peers and co-workers shared a long list of compelling reasons why Margaret should be honored with this Nursing Excellence Award.”
During a CHC Board of Directors’ meeting Monday, Ms. Hudson shared Ms. Gilmour has been a nurse for more than 30 years. Her nominations for the award describe her as strong, caring leader.
“Margaret is what I would describe as the ‘total package’. She is very compassionate as well as a strong leader. She has the unique ability to make a difficult task appear easy,” one of the nominations reads. “She is very open minded and approachable when one needs to express concerns. She is not just an advocate for patients but her coworkers as well. She is one of the first to jump in and get her hands dirty when things get hectic in our department.
“She is always an excellent recourse for information and has a vast knowledge of hospital policies and procedures. She is an excellent preceptor and educator. As I said, she is the total package,” it concluded.
As a recipient of the Lewis and Clapsadl Award, Ms. Gilmour will receive $1,500 toward attending a national nursing convention or continuing education course of her choice, plus $200 cash. She will also be challenged to continue to display excellence in nursing as a member of the hospital’s recognition committee for one year.
The Lewis and Clapsadl Annual Nursing Excellence Award is open to all clinical registered nurses and licensed practical nurses at CHC who have a minimum of three consecutive years of experience as a nurse and have worked at CHC for at least one year. Nominations for the award can be sent to hospital administration in a letter describing how the individual demonstrates nursing excellence or professionalism and are due each year by April 1.
According to information from the hospital, the award’s namesakes were two former CHC nurses.
Ms. Lewis worked in the emergency room, medical, surgical and obstetrics departments and retired in March 1991 as a house supervisor. She served as a mentor for members of the clinical team and portrayed nursing excellence her entire career, the hospital said.
Ms. Clapsadl was director of nursing for the hospital, then named Carteret General, until 1976. She served in many roles assisting in patient care areas and retired in December 1988.
