BOGUE — To park, and where to park — that is the question for Bogue RV, an RV dealership located in a commercial business complex in this western county town.
Town council members met with Bogue RV owner Harold Shipp and surveyor John Odom of Prestige Land Surveying in Cape Carteret to attempt to resolve the matter during a special meeting Monday in the town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
Mayor Bobby O’Chat said the business was out of compliance with the town’s parking ordinances. Plus, there are safety issues regarding vehicles parked along Commercial Drive, the road that leads through the business to Bogue Sound Distillery, blocking the road in the event of an emergency.
“We need to make sure the road is accessible to emergency vehicles,” Mayor O’Chat said. “There’s just one road in and out of the park.”
In order to comply with the town’s parking ordinances for B-1 zoning for a mobile home sales business, Mayor O’Chat said the RV business would need 72 parking spaces.
Currently, the business has multiple RVs and campers parked on eight lots, with a sales office east of those lots. Mayor O’Chat said without adequate parking spaces, customers have been pulling off the side of the road to look at RVs and campers.
Mr. Odom presented a proposed plan that would add 18 additional parking spaces on two of the lots fronting Highway 24 on either side of Commercial Drive. The spaces would be in addition to 14 parking slots in front of the sales office.
“If the purpose of this is safety, we have more than met the requirements with this plan,” Mr. Odom said.
He further pointed out that Mr. Shipp had put up no parking signs along the road in an attempt to encourage customers to park at the sales office instead of along the road.
But Mayor O’Chat countered that the proposal still didn’t comply with the town’s parking ordinance, which states there must be five parking spaces, plus one space per 10,000 square feet of lot area, in a B-1 zone for mobile home sales.
Council member Albert Taylor suggested that one way to remedy the issue might be to combine all of the lots into one parcel, which would alleviate the need for so many parking spaces.
“The simple solution would be to reapply with a new permit and consolidate all of the lots,” Mr. Taylor said.
Mr. Odom agreed that was worth considering, however, he said Mr. Shipp might be interested in selling the lots separately in the future.
“If they were to move in the future, would they be able to divide the lots back up and sell the individual lots?” Mr. Odom asked.
He suggested checking to see if the business could apply for a special-use permit that would temporarily combine the lots into one, but not require changing the property lines and getting additional state stormwater or erosion control permits.
Town attorney Donna Boggs agreed it was worth looking into.
“If we combine the lots, it would reduce the number of required spaces,” she said.
Following the meeting, Ms. Boggs said she planned to meet with Mr. Odom to discuss options to solve the issue.
“I think we can come up with a workable solution,” she said.
