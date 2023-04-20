DARE COUNTY — A contractor for the Carteret County-based N.C. Coastal Federation has begun work on an addition to a living shoreline to protect one of North Carolina’s and nation’s most well-known and loved landmarks, Jockey’s Ridge in Nags Head.
As a result, from mid-April to Memorial Day weekend, visitors to Jockey’s Ridge State Park will notice heavy machinery and occasional closures of the Tracks in the Sand Trail.
Jockey’s Ridge is the tallest living sand dune along the Atlantic Coast and sits along the northern shoreline of the park. Construction will take place most days from sunup to late afternoon.
The federation is based in Ocean in Carteret County but also has offices in Wanchese in Dare County and Wrightsville Beach in New Hanover County. According to a federation news release, the nonprofit environmental organization and Jockey’s Ridge State Park worked with a local engineering firm, Quible and Associates, to plan the restoration of the shoreline.
Local marine contractor Total Marine Services will complete the rehabilitation plan. Volunteers will be needed to help with shoreline marsh grass plantings later this summer to help finish the restoration effort.
Park Superintendent Joy Greenwood says she looks forward to what this protection will mean for Jockey’s Ridge in the future.
“The park is excited to see improvements to our living shoreline structure moving forward,” she said in the news release. “The benefits of reduced wave action have allowed many shoreline plants to establish themselves and we anticipate an even greater response with improvements to the structure. We do want to caution visitors not to enter this area and to allow the contractors space as they complete their work. Enjoy the park but stay safe.”
Jockey’s Ridge State Park is one of the busiest parks in the state, drawing nearly two million visitors each year. This visitation demonstrates the importance of protecting this natural resource, but with such high traffic, the park also deals with increased litter, erosion from foot traffic and wave action and more. Protecting this valuable natural resource and national landmark is a top priority for both the park and the federation, the release states.
The work will improve the existing living shoreline and stabilize the area while protecting the habitat and natural resources and providing a safe and educational environment for the millions who visit this park each year.
From 2009-2011, the federation, the park and The Nature Conservancy, together with local community groups and with help from Total Marine Services, built 725 feet of a living shoreline out of oyster shell bags. The bags were used to create an offshore sill using the most natural materials possible, and marsh grasses were planted behind the sill.
However, according to the release, there hasn’t been sufficient oyster recruitment to the sill structure to allow it to maintain its integrity and the proper height to protect the restored marsh and shoreline behind it.
“The new work consists of capping the existing oyster sill with granite to achieve the necessary height for the sill that is not dependent on oyster colonization,” the release states. “This would minimize any impact on the existing shoreline by not removing the existing structure and will reduce the overall project costs by making use of the existing base structure. Once finished, there will be nearly an acre and a half of restored coastal marsh and a protected shoreline that provides a safe place for visitors to view Roanoke Sound and its habitats."
This project was supported by the Camp-Younts Foundation, Dare County Tourism Impact Grant, Fish America Foundation, Grady-White Boats, N.C. Land and Water Fund, the Webster-Lyerly Endowment for Coastal Resource Protection as well as private donations.
Construction is expected to continue for at least six weeks. All work will be completed before Memorial Day Weekend. There will be temporary closures and detours to the sound-side paths. Signs will be posted to encourage the public to keep their distance from the area during this time.
For more information about living shorelines, visit the coastal federation’s website at https://www.nccoast.org/protect-the-coast/estuarine-shorelines/
