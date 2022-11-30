CEDAR POINT — The Board of Directors of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department at 140 Sherwood Ave. in Cedar Point.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action on problems at the WCFD’s Station 2 in Stella, including a leaking bay roof and a faulty bay heater. In addition, the board, which oversees WCFD, will discuss the need to purchase a new ambulance.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
