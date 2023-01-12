BEAUFORT — The Coast Guard is seeking public comment and input from mariners regarding a proposal to discontinue the Beaufort Inlet Channel Lighted Whistle Buoy that recently sank in Beaufort.
Interested mariners and stakeholders are strongly encouraged to comment on the potential impacts this proposal would have on navigational safety.
Feedback may be submitted electronically at CGD5waterways@uscg.mil using the U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District Waterway Data Sheet, available online at: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/lnms/D05_LNM_Special_Notice_Waterway_Proposal_Feedback_Form_Indefinite.pdf.
Feedback may also be submitted via regular mail to:
U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District
Waterways Management (dpw)
431 Crawford Street, Room 100
Portsmouth, VA 23704
Comments must be received prior to March 14 to be considered in the analysis.
