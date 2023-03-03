MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will consider adoption of its 2023-24 county budget request during its meeting set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 in the McGee Building Boardroom.
Once approved by trustees, it will be forwarded to Carteret County Commissioners who must approve its 2023-24 fiscal budget by June 30.
The board will also consider a request to begin an early childcare workforce certificate program and the first reading of policy revisions. In addition, the board will meet in closed session for a matter of attorney/client privilege.
