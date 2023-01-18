RALEIGH — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is accepting public comments through Jan. 23 on a proposed amendment to the action plan for administering HUD Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funds in areas of the state impacted by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
The proposed action plan amendment is intended to expand programs to help more North Carolinians better prepare for future storms. The amendment includes updates to allocations for Strategic Buyout, Public Housing Restoration and Infrastructure Recovery, among other program changes.
The public comment period for Substantial Action Plan Amendment 4 for Mitigation funding opened Dec. 9, 2022, and will end at 5 p.m. Jan. 23. The current action plan and draft amendment is available for review online at rebuild.nc.gov.
The public is encouraged to submit comments by email to: publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to: NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.
A division of the state Department of Public Safety, NCORR manages long-term disaster recovery, community development, mitigation and resiliency programs in areas of the state impacted by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Learn more about NCORR programs at rebuild.nc.gov/.
