CEDAR POINT — Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point will be closed to through traffic beginning at noon on Monday, July 3 from the Cedar Point Town Hall to just outside Marsh Island Drive.
In addition, Masonic Avenue at Little Bay Drive will also be closed to through traffic.
This closure is in anticipation of heavy traffic due to the Western Carteret fireworks display at MacDaddy's in Cape Carteret.
