CEDAR POINT - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in identifying three individuals connected to an attempted breaking and entering at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point.
The incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at 1021 Cedar Point Blvd.
In video footage captured by Ring surveillance cameras, one of the suspects approached the building and climbed off-screen on a private ladder.
Another person walked up to the ladder and smiled as a third individual stood watching at a distance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 252-728-8400.
