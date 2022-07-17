On July 7, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for arrest for Pamela Renee Gibson, 51, of School Street in Jacksonville, NC after being identified as the suspect wanted for breaking into Chloe’s Closet located at 5242 Hwy 24 in Newport.
This evening Jacksonville Police were able to take Gibson into custody on the Sheriffs Office charge in addition to other charges issued by Jacksonville Police after she was connected to other crimes in Onslow County.
Detectives also learned the vehicle owned and operated by Gibson was in fact a 2015 silver Honda Pilot seen on the store surveillance camera.
Gibson was charged with Felony Breaking & Entering for the Chole’s Closet crime and is being held in the Onslow County Jail under a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for her first court appearance in Carteret County Aug. 4. Gibson faces additional charges obtained by Jacksonville Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.