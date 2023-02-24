NEW BERN — After more than two hours of discussion and several failed votes, the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission on Thursday came to no conclusion on whether to stop commercial and recreational fishermen from harvesting striped mullet this fall.
“I’m very disappointed … and we should be ashamed of ourselves,” said Commission Chair Rob Bizzell who represents recreational fishermen on the panel. “We’ll put it back on the next meeting agenda.”
Bizzell said the commission is compelled to act under a state law that requires the panel to address overfishing, which means the harvest is too high for the fishery to sustain itself.
The commission, policy-making arm of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF), met in the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel at 100 Middle St. in New Bern and online via YouTube.
In the commission’s November meeting, it opted to go with a Nov. 7 through Dec. 31 closure – for both commercial and recreational watermen – but did not vote to approve the plan, which is known as a supplement to Amendment 1 of the state’s striped mullet plan.
The idea is that a fall closure – fall is the peak season for mullet in North Carolina – would likely rebuild the stock quickly while Amendment 2 of the plan is being developed. Amendment 2 is likely to include measures intended to maintain and improve the stock without a fall closure in the future.
The other option discussed in the Nov. 7 meeting would have implemented a closure from Oct. 29 through Dec. 31.
Closure of the fall season from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31 of this year was expected to result in at least a 22.1 percent reduction in the annual harvest of the fish. Starting the closure earlier, on Oct. 29, would be expected to result in a 33.7 percent harvest reduction this year.
Any closure of the mullet fishery would be the first time in state history that neither commercial nor recreational fishermen would be allowed to go mullet fishing. Many do it part-time, either commercially or to catch bait to sell or use to catch other fish.
Fisheries commissioners in November said they were particularly concerned because striped mullet is in large part a “roe” fishery in the fall when effort peaks, meaning mature females bearing eggs are caught, endangering the sustainability of the species. Mullet roe is particularly popular in Carteret County.
There is no size limit for striped mullet, as many recreational fishermen use them to catch other fish, meaning many females are caught before they reproduce.
The first motion during the discussion Thursday came from Commission Vice Chair Doug Cross who represents commercial fishermen on the panel. He wanted to reject the supplement but continue the amendment process. The motion passed by a 5-4 vote, but it needed a supermajority of six votes in order to take effect.
The final motion during the discussion, from Tom Roller who represents recreational fishermen, would have closed the season from Nov. 13 to Dec. 31. But it failed by a 4-5 vote.
In 2017, according to NCDMF statistics, landings in North Carolina totaled 1.36 million pounds, and they have been 1.31 million, 1.36 million and 1.29 million in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. In 2021, the total was 2.1 million pounds, worth $1.33 million. The peak year since 1972 was 1993 when landings totaled 3.06 million pounds, worth $1.94 million.
The division staff is working concurrently on the management plan update and the goal is to have a draft ready by May 2023, and to release the document for review by the public and the fisheries commission’s advisory panels in August.
In comments to the board before the discussion, Glenn Skinner, executive director of the N.C. Fisheries Association – a trade and lobbying organization for commercial fishermen – said he believed fall hurricanes caused striped mullet landings to go down in recent years and that the fisheries division staff acknowledges that in sampling, numbers of striped mullet have increased in the past two years.
“I'd bet that increasing trend has continued and that alone shows there is no need for a supplement to this FMP (Fisheries Management Plan),” Skinner said. “Expansion of the stock is not an emergency. The amendment process allows for a more in-depth look at what's actually occurring in this fishery, which is obviously needed, more stakeholder participation, and will give us all the opportunity to see the most recent data. I strongly recommend that you each resist the urge to implement this supplement. which I view as little more than a knee-jerk reaction to so-called 'overfishing,' and choose to move forward with the amendment process and an open mind.”
David Sneed, executive director of the N.C. Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association, which represents recreational fishermen and conservationists involved in fisheries, declined to comment.
