CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted unanimously to select Thomas Simpson Construction of Morehead City as the contractor for the annual street improvement project.
The vote came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
Simpson was the low bidder for the project, at $216,880, and the work will involve repairs to about one mile of roadway in the Bayshore Park development.
Roads to be resurfaced are:
• Bayshore Drive from N.C. 24 to Park Avenue.
• Edgewater Court from Bogue Sound Drive to Lejeune Road and from Live Oak Street to Easy Street.
• Club Court from Bogue Sound Drive to the end.
• Rock Court from Club Point Drive to the end.
• Neptune Drive from Holly Lane east and south to the waterfront.
In 2024, the town intends to focus the street improvement program to Star Hill and move on to the Old Cape Carteret area in 2025.
Town Manager Frank Rush said Monday night he originally wanted to resurface 1.8 miles of roadway, but the bids came in extraordinarily high, so he had to reduce the scope.
In addition, Rush originally included resurfacing and otherwise improving Golfin’ Dolphin Drive, one of the entrances to the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center, in the bid package, with private businesses along the dilapidated road to pay the cost. The town had estimated the cost at $40,000, but the bid came in at $95,000, forcing the town to scrap the long-needed project for now.
However, Rush said, “We’re going to continue to talk to the property owners and contractors to come up with a good solution.”
Also during the meeting, the commission appointed Alex Quintela and Laura Nelson to fill vacant seats on the town planning board and honored Chairperson Susan Hall who said she did not want to be reappointed. She received a plaque for her service.
Hall became chair of the board about three years ago during a time of turmoil after commissioners shook things up by deciding not to reappoint several long-serving members and appointing four new ones. She helped guide development of the town’s land-use plan update and led the board through a recent controversial Unified Development Ordinance amendment that allows multifamily residential development in the R10 zoning district but with new restrictions to address some of town residents’ concerns about townhouse development.
The other vacancy on the planning board is that of Sarah Wax who is moving out of town.
In his written and oral monthly report to the board, Rush touched on a wide variety of issues, including:
Police Chief Position
“The police chief position remains vacant, and Lt. John Eschbach continues to serve as the interim police chief,” Rush said. “I continue to contemplate the best path forward and will update the board and the community in the coming days.”
Four-year Chief Bill McKinney retired in September 2022, and the town, after a long search, hired New Bern resident Edward Preston to replace him in January, but the town and Preston parted ways in February, with Rush saying Preston was “not a good fit” and declining to comment further because it was a personnel matter.
Town Planner Position
“I have conducted interviews with the top applicants and expect to announce a selection for this position in the coming days. I will update the board and the community in the coming days,” Rush said.
Sutton Drive Stormwater Improvements
Tidewater Associates, the town's engineering firm, has completed the plans.
“I am hopeful that a construction contract will be on the June 12 meeting agenda,” Rush said. “The project involves the creation of new ditches and pipe improvements to ensure that water does not pile up on Sutton Drive and Sutton Place.”
Ardan Oaks Stormwater Improvements
Tidewater Associates has completed plans, and the town continues to work with nearby property owners to secure the necessary easements and complete an associated land purchase.
“We are also working with state regulators to identify the best permitting mechanism,” Rush said. “The project involves the construction of natural infiltration areas, the improvement of existing natural infiltration areas and ditches and the installation of a pipe/ditch system to create an emergency discharge to Rocky Run, a nearby stream. We expect to solicit construction bids this month, and I am hopeful that a construction contract will be on the June 12 meeting agenda.”
Bogue Sound Drive Stormwater Improvements
RK&K Engineers continues to work on the design of various natural infiltration, ditch, pipe and headwall improvements in this area.
“We expect to solicit construction bids later this month,” Rush said. “I am hopeful that a construction contract will be on the July 10 meeting agenda.”
Town Hall Modifications
“I am currently soliciting proposals for the installation of new walls, doors and an exterior window at the town hall building and hope to present a construction contract for board consideration at the June 12 meeting,” Rush said. “If the board concurs, this work will be completed in June and would enable the police department to relocate to the town hall building. The northern half of the building would be occupied by administrative staff, and the southern half would be occupied by the police department. The town could then consider other options for the existing police department space, including leasing the space to either the Girl Scouts or Kalt Life or another entity.”
Kalt Life Building Lease
The town's five-year lease with Kalt Life Golf Carts for a unit in the town-owned building at the corner of N.C. 24 and Dolphin Street expires on June 30.
“Kalt Life (which sells golf carts) has expressed interest in extending the lease, and a lease extension will be on the June 12 meeting agenda,” Rush said.
A formal public hearing is required and has been scheduled for June 12. The terms of the lease would remain the same with a monthly rent payment of $1,000. If approved, the lease would be extended through September 30, 2025, and this term would align with the term for the Girl Scouts’ lease in the same building.
New Pergola Installed at Ferry Landing Park
Sand Dollar Homes, a local contractor, has completed the construction of a new shade pergola at Ferry Landing Park at no cost to the town.
“I have authorized the installation of a concrete pad at the base of the pergola (at town expense), and this work should be completed in the coming days,” Rush said. “Public works staff will also be working to install sod and/or plant grass in disturbed areas at the park, and also better delineate the parking areas at the park.”
New Stage Cover in Community Park Behind Town Hall
Landmark Homes, a local contractor, has installed a canvas stage cover for performers at no cost to the town. In addition, public works staff recently power washed the stage and applied a protective coating on the wood. John Ritchie of Landmark Homes also built the stage at no cost to the town. Ritchie was for many years chair of the town planning board.
Cape Carteret Trail
Summit Design continues work on the design of the remaining 1.1 miles of new multi-use path to complete the triangle along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road.
“I hope to solicit construction bids in June and award a contract at the July 10 meeting,” Rush said.
Recreational Trails Grant Application
The town expects to learn whether or not the $100,000 grant application was successful later in May. Grant funds, if awarded, will be used to fully complete the path.
2023 Fall Festival - Saturday, Nov. 4
Town staff continue efforts to improve the Fall Festival.
“We continue to consider the possibility of holding the event in the southern area of the Carteret Crossing shopping center parking lot near Wells Fargo and Walgreens,” Rush said. “The owner of the shopping center and the Wells Fargo building is supportive of this plan, and I am scheduled to meet with the owner on May 16.”
Rush said the town intends to offer to all Cape Carteret restaurants the chance to set up a tent/booth/truck for the event in addition to inviting outside food trucks.
“We have also invited the Lowe's Food beer truck and are awaiting their decision,” he said. “We have signed an agreement for a "trackless train" to be a part of the event, and we are hopeful this ride will be popular with children attending the event. We also continue to consider other children's activities and attractions.”
Musical acts so far include Hank Barbee & Dust Parade and Justin Castellano, and the town is still working to sign a third act.
The Fall Festival, the town’s biggest event, has previously been held in Community Park behind the town hall.
New Information Technology (IT) System
“I have executed an agreement with VC3 Inc., as approved by the board at the April meeting, and we will begin the transition process later in May,” Rush said. “I am hopeful that all town employees will be fully functional with new computer equipment and other improvements sometime in June. We will also be working to coordinate the installation with potential town hall improvements and the potential relocation of the police department to town hall."
New Telephone System
"I have executed an agreement with VC3 Inc. for a new voice-over-IP telephone system, and this new system should be implemented later in May or June," Rush said. "The town will receive all new phone equipment that will be integrated with our IT system, includes voicemail, and includes other typical office telephone features. We will also be working to coordinate the installation with potential town hall improvements and the potential relocation of the police department to town hall."
New Town Website
“I have executed an agreement with CivicPlus, a website design company that specializes in local government websites for the design of a new town website,” Rush said. “We expect work on this project to begin later in May, and I am hopeful that we will unveil a new, attractive and intuitive website that makes it easier for our customers to conduct business with the town sometime in June."
Purchase of Additional Stormwater Hose and Pumps
“As part of our preparations for the 2023 hurricane season, I have directed public works staff to purchase additional 6-inch and 3-inch hose to provide additional stormwater pumping capability if necessary to address stormwater flooding concerns,” Rush said.
Police Mobile Data Terminals
Police staff are still awaiting final approval from the state for the anticipated grant for new mobile data terminals in all patrol vehicles. The town expects to receive approximately $25,000 for the purchase and installation of seven new mobile data terminals.
Police Body Cameras
The police body cameras have been delivered, and staff are now working with ECI Communications to install the appropriate equipment to connect the cameras to the police vehicles.
“The body cameras will be connected to the police vehicles and will be automatically activated when the lights and sirens are activated in the vehicle,” Rush said. “Once the necessary equipment is installed in the vehicles, PD (police department) staff will receive training to use the new body cameras. We are hopeful that the new body cameras will be in use no later than July 1.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
