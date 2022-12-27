Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is donations or showing up to pitch in:

  • American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.

  • American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.

  • Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.

  • Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.

  • Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.

  • Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.

  • Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.

  • Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562

  • Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.

  • Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.

  • Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.

  • Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.

  • Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.

  • Carteret Community College Foundation, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.

  • Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.

  • Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.

  • Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.

  • Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.

  • Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.

  • Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.

  • Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.

  • Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.

  • Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.

  • COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.

  • Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.

  • Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.

  • Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.

  • Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.

  • Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.

  • Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.

  • Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.

  • Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.

  • Down East Council, 252-342-8028. 

  • Down East Library, Otway, 252-648-7729.

  • Family Promise, 252-222-0019.

  • Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.

  • Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.

  • Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.

  • Friends of the Down East Library, 207-730-0574.

  • Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.

  • The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.

  • Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.

  • Hope Mission of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.

  • Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.

  • Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.

  • Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.

  • La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.

  • Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.

  • Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691. 

  • Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.

  • Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.

  • Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.

  • N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.

  • N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.

  • N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.

  • N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.

  • Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.

  • Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.

  • Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.

  • Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.

  • Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.

  • Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.

  • The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.

  • Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.

  • Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.

  • St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.

  • Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.

  • The Bridge Down East, Harkers Island, 252-504-2581, www.thebridgedowneast.org.

  • Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.

  • Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.

  • Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.

Send information to cheryl@thenewstimes.com to be listed.

 

