Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is donations or showing up to pitch in:
American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562
Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
Carteret Community College Foundation, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
Down East Council, 252-342-8028.
Down East Library, Otway, 252-648-7729.
Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
Friends of the Down East Library, 207-730-0574.
Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
Hope Mission of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
The Bridge Down East, Harkers Island, 252-504-2581, www.thebridgedowneast.org.
Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
Send information to cheryl@thenewstimes.com to be listed.
