HARKERS ISLAND — Cape Lookout National Seashore (CLNS) Superintendent Jeff West said Thursday that after years of efforts by the National Park Service (NPS), Carteret County officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE), dredging of Barden Inlet – partly in the park and partly outside – is set to begin Nov. 1.
The federally maintained Barden Inlet includes not only the inlet, but also the “drain” and the “S turns.”
The long-needed work can’t start any earlier that than, West said, because dredging in this area is prohibited between from April 1 through October. That’s partly because of the presence of sea turtles and manatees and endangered birds. It’s not legal to put dredge spoils on islands when there are endangered birds there.
Nevertheless, West said, it’s great news that the dredging is finally scheduled by the ACE, which will do the work. “We (NPS) had to give them $5 million” to pay for it, he said.
It was a long process to get the project approved. Due to the majority of the channel lying outside CLNS, the NPS needed partners to get Barden Inlet dredged. The park service formed a cooperative management agreement with county commissioners and the Carteret County Shore Protection Office in 2019 with the purpose of establishing and maintaining waterways to various areas in the park, according to West.
County and NPS officials then negotiated with both state officials and the ACE for the dredging effort. In the process, they found the last environmental assessment for the Barden Inlet channel was in 1975, which West said was “way out of date.”
Thursday, West said the environmental assessment will be complete in time for a Nov. 1 startup.
Lawyers, of course, were involved.
“It has been very complicated, but we finally got it done,” West said, “I won’t say Nov. 1 is dead set – anything can happen, like a dredge needing repairs – but if everything falls into place, it should be Nov. 1."
Shoaling in Barden Inlet became a serious problem in late 2017.
The U.S. Coast Guard removed navigation aids because it didn’t meet the standards for a navigable channel.
Despite the removal of navigation aids, West said last year local boaters still use the deepest parts of the inlet channel.
Thursday, West said the last full dredging of Barden Inlet was in 1977-78.
