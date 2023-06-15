The Bogue town council will meet at 6 p.m. June 19 in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road. The board will hear a report from Carlton Gideon, senior community planner with Eastern Carolina Council, regarding recommendations for ordinance changes.
The board will also hear a report regarding a Western Carteret fireworks event set for July 3, as well as department reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.