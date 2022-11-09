EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night took no action to approve, alter or reject a consulting firm’s master plan for McLean-Spell Park, but five residents used the public comment section of the agenda to oppose locating a dog park within the 30-acre natural area.
The commissioners’ regular monthly session was in their meeting room beside the police department and online via the town’s Facebook Page.
Mayor Jason Holland said the board will vote on the plan at its December meeting or perhaps even later but will have a formal public hearing before any vote.
McLean Spell Park is primarily maritime forest and marsh, along Archers Creek behind the town recreation center and the police department.
The town bought the property, which was then zoned for multifamily residential development, for $3 million in 2017, with the idea of protecting it from development and to maintain water quality in Archers Creek, a tributary of Bogue Sound.
Summit Design and Engineering of Hillsborough developed the plan, which in addition to a dog park, envisions a small picnic shelter in the park, as well as exercise stations along the trails.
Speakers Tuesday night didn’t address the picnic shelter or exercise stations directly Tuesday night, but all five indicated they’d like to see no development in the park.
“We need to be good stewards of our wetlands and maritime forest,” said Paige Taylor Ward. She emphasized the value of natural areas to the overall ecology and to the wildlife that uses them.
Speaker Joy Brownlow, who many times previously voiced support for leaving the park completely undeveloped, thanked the town for buying the land for the park and said she and her family use it almost daily.
She said the family walks their dogs along the trail in the park, on leashes, but still believes it should not be home to a dog park at the expense of its natural beauty.
The plan states that, “Fencing in an area without clearing any healthy trees or performing major topography work will give canine park users the perfect place to be off leash. Signage, trash receptacles, and waste bags are recommended.”
Summit states the entire plan takes a minimal impact approach. “With the goal of preserving existing vegetation while creating more passive recreation opportunities, the plan is broken down into two phases of implementation. Phase I takes place within the existing park boundary and includes an arborist report, trail updates, exercise stations, a dog park for small and large dogs, a water fountain, and a picnic shelter. The dog park, according to the plan
Phase II would mostly take place outside of the McLean-Spell Park boundary, utilizing the space at Blue Heron Park next-door, and includes an updated restroom facility, an educational deck and pickleball courts.
An overwhelming number of the respondents to a Summit survey about the park opposed development.
The town has dropped the idea of building ballfields in the park, but has money budgeted for a dog park.
Many who oppose the dog park in McLean-Spell have said they would like to have one elsewhere in the town.
In a meeting earlier this year, all five Emerald Isle commissioners expressed support for maintaining the park in its current state: dense maritime forest with walking trails.
