CHAPEL HILL — N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday that public schools in the state would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
That announcement also effectively ended the N.C. High School Athletic Association spring sports season.
“Today’s decision is difficult for the NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said. “We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staffs, officials and family members affected by this decision.”
Tucker said the decision reflects a commitment to keeping student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education.
In addition to the cancellation of spring sports, the NCHSAA also canceled the winter basketball championships that were set to take place just as coronavirus outbreak containment measures began.
“We had maintained hope for a conclusion to our state basketball championships and a modified spring sports season to help return a sense of normalcy to our communities,” Tucker said. “Now, as we continue to deal with this difficult time, we must do so by applying the lessons that education-based athletics teaches us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, perseverance and resilience. Together, we will be able to put a “W” in the win column.”
The NCHSAA Board of Directors, in its meeting next week, will discuss finalizing the state basketball playoffs, policies for summer activities, as well as address academic eligibility concerns for fall 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.