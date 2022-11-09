PINE KNOLL SHORES — The town will hold Coffee with the Crews in the Public Safety Building on Monday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.
It’s an opportunity for residents to chat with and ask questions of police officers and firefighters. There will be free coffee and donuts from Flip Flops Donuts in Emerald Isle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.