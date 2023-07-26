STAFF REPORT
SALISBURY — The Swansboro American Legion Post 78 sponsored Croatan High School student Owen Schnur, the son of Steven and Eileen Schnur, who joined other young leaders from across North Carolina at the 83rd Session of the Tar Heel Boys’ State at Catawba College in Salisbury on June 18-24.
Tar Heel Boys’ State is a premier civics program where delegates build their own state government from the ground up. First, delegates create their own city by electing city officials. Once the city is set up, state conventions follow, as these delegates elect the party chairs and parliamentarians.
Next, delegates meet with their county party and nominate candidates who seek election to county positions. When state and county level positions have been designated, delegates go through both primary and general elections, as they vote for who they believe will be the best fit between the two parties: Federalist and Nationalists.
Selected to serve the Federalist party, Schnur was nominated for chief of police for Scales City and won the election on the first night. Schnur also chose to participate in Moot Court activities for the week so he could learn what it takes to be an attorney. Subsequently, he was nominated and elected district attorney for Clark County. He passed the Tar Heel Boys’ State Bar Exam and became a licensed attorney. His experience serving as a teen attorney for the North Carolina Teen Court Association of Carteret County inspired him to pursue this county position.
The full days of program activities often ran late into the nights at Tar Heel Boys’ State. The delegates created a deep connection with their peers and mentors as they worked together to solve real-world problems and find solutions to issues similar to how our elected officials do every day.
“The intensive weeklong program taught me about the challenges of public office, how to work collaboratively with others, and what it truly means to serve your fellow man,” said the young Schnur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.