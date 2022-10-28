NEWPORT — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) will host a member shred event 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the co-op’s Newport office at 1300 Highway 24. Shred-It will be onsite to ensure the proper disposal of paper documents containing personal information. This is a free service open to all CCEC members.
The member shred event is offered by CCEC to help members protect their identities. To prevent identity theft, financial institutions recommend that all receipts, bank statements and unused credit card offers be shredded. This service will be limited to six boxes per person to allow all CCEC members the opportunity to have their personal documents shredded.
Members are encouraged to bring a donation of non-perishable food items that will be given to local food pantries to help community members in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.