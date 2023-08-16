The Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Chapter CK of Morehead City recently presented scholarships to area students. Scholarships were presented to Andrea Chavez Lopez of Bayboro and Jessica Jolie Bryson of Swansboro.
Andrea, who graduated from Pamlico High School, will attend UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall.
Jessica, who graduated from Swansboro High School, will attend UNC-Wilmington in the fall.
P.E.O. is an international women’s organization dedicated to promoting educational opportunities for women through scholarships, grants, awards, and loans.
