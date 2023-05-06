EMERALD ISLE — Longtime Emerald Isle Fire Chief Bill Walker will retire effective June 1, and the town plans to honor his 36 years of service with two events on Tuesday, May 9.
First, at 4:30 p.m., there will be a “floating” reception with light foods and snacks until 5:30 in the board of commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department on Highway 58. Then, when the commissioners hold their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the same room, there will be a formal thank you ceremony.
The public is invited to attend both and celebrate what Town Manager Matt Zapp called Chief Walker’s “exceptional” service.
“Chief Bill Walker is a tremendously knowledgeable and talented colleague,” Zapp said. “He has served Emerald Isle without fail for more than three decades.
“The loss of his institutional knowledge will be impossible to replace,” Zapp continued. “But, as the saying goes, ‘The legacy of a great leader is found in the capability of those he/she leaves behind.’ Chief Walker has worked tirelessly to build a professional fire department. For that, we are extremely grateful.”
Zapp said he “truly enjoys working with Bill and will miss him. I am fortunate to have worked alongside him for four of his 36 years in Emerald Isle. We wish Bill and his wife a wonderful retirement together and pray for continued blessings upon them both.”
Chief Walker said he has enjoyed the job and remembers the very beginning.
“I am the last one of the original six firefighters the town hired when they took over the (volunteer) fire department in May of 1987,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of change in Emerald Isle and hope I have done the town proud over the last 36 years.”
He said he is “fortunate the town gave me the opportunity for a great career. I was able to make some great friends throughout my career. One of the highlights was being able to represent Emerald Isle while serving as the president of the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs.”
When the department started, it operated out of a one-room station for five years until the new station was built just to the west at 7516 Emerald Drive.
In 1989, the fire department began a water rescue program with a donated surfboard and trained with the Nags Head Fire Department and later received loaner jet skis from Kawasaki.
The department has grown tremendously in 36 years, as the town has become a nationally and internationally known beach resort. It has two fire stations, still operates the water safety program with 20 certified lifeguards in the summer and has a $2.2 million total budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
