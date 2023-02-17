BOGUE — The Bogue town council will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road. The agenda includes a report on the town’s 2021-22 audit and a presentation by Aaron Stryker, emergency management coordinator for Carteret County. There will also be department reports.
