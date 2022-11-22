JANUARY
Dec. 21st - Agenda Items Due
Dec. 28th - Agenda Review Meeting
3rd- Agenda Published
9th- BOC Meeting
FEBRUARY
2nd- Agenda Items Due
6th Agenda Review Meeting
13th Agenda Published
20th-BOC Meeting
MARCH
2nd March Agenda Items Due
6th Agenda Review Meeting
13th - Agenda Published
20th - BOC Meeting
APRIL
Mar. 30th Agenda Items Due
3rd- Agenda Review Meeting
10th - Agenda Published
17th - BOC Meeting
MAY
Apr. 27th- Agenda Items Due
1st Agenda Review Meeting
8th - Agenda Published
15th- BOC Meeting
JUNE
1st - Agenda Items Due
5th - Agenda Review Meeting
12th - Agenda Published
19th- BOC Meeting
JULY
Jun. 29th Agenda Items Due
3rd - Agenda Review Meeting
10th - Agenda Published
17th- BOC Meeting
AUGUST
3rd- Agenda Items Due
7th- Agenda Review Meeting
14th - Agenda Published
21st - BOC Meeting
SEPTEMBER
Aug. 31st Agenda Items Due
5th - Agenda Review Meeting
11th - Agenda Published
18th - BOC Meeting
OCTOBER
Sept. 28th Agenda Items Due
2nd - Agenda Review Meeting
9th Agenda Published
16th - BOC Meeting
NOVEMBER
2nd - Agenda Items Due
6th Agenda Review Meeting
13th - Agenda Published
20th-BOC Meeting
DECEMBER
Nov. 30th Agenda Items Due
4th Agenda Review Meeting
11th - Agenda Published
18th - BOC Meeting
ANNUAL BOARD SEMINAR & PUBLIC HEARING FOR BUDGET
MARCH
1st - Agenda Items Due
6th - Board Seminar
JUNE
1st- Agenda Items Due
5th - Public Hearing for Budget
