county commissioners

JANUARY

Dec. 21st - Agenda Items Due

Dec. 28th - Agenda Review Meeting

3rd- Agenda Published

9th- BOC Meeting

FEBRUARY

2nd- Agenda Items Due

6th Agenda Review Meeting

13th Agenda Published

20th-BOC Meeting

MARCH

2nd March Agenda Items Due

6th Agenda Review Meeting

13th - Agenda Published

20th - BOC Meeting

APRIL

Mar. 30th Agenda Items Due

3rd- Agenda Review Meeting

10th - Agenda Published

17th - BOC Meeting

MAY

Apr. 27th- Agenda Items Due

1st Agenda Review Meeting

8th - Agenda Published

15th- BOC Meeting

JUNE

1st - Agenda Items Due

5th - Agenda Review Meeting

12th - Agenda Published

19th- BOC Meeting

JULY

Jun. 29th Agenda Items Due

3rd - Agenda Review Meeting

10th - Agenda Published

17th- BOC Meeting

AUGUST

3rd- Agenda Items Due

7th- Agenda Review Meeting

14th - Agenda Published

21st - BOC Meeting

SEPTEMBER

Aug. 31st Agenda Items Due

5th - Agenda Review Meeting

11th - Agenda Published

18th - BOC Meeting

OCTOBER

Sept. 28th Agenda Items Due

2nd - Agenda Review Meeting

9th Agenda Published

16th - BOC Meeting

NOVEMBER

2nd - Agenda Items Due

6th Agenda Review Meeting

13th - Agenda Published

20th-BOC Meeting

DECEMBER

Nov. 30th Agenda Items Due

4th Agenda Review Meeting

11th - Agenda Published

18th - BOC Meeting

ANNUAL BOARD SEMINAR & PUBLIC HEARING FOR BUDGET

MARCH

1st - Agenda Items Due

6th - Board Seminar

JUNE

1st- Agenda Items Due

5th - Public Hearing for Budget

