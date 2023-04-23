MOREHEAD CITY — County residents gathered along Highway 70 and Bridges Street, many holding American flags, to honor U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua “Caleb” Gore and his family Thursday evening as his body was transported to Munden Funeral Home.
Gore, 25, of Morehead City, a 2015 graduate of West Carteret High School, was among nine soldiers killed during a military training exercise March 29 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
The soldiers were killed during a routine training mission with the 101st Airborne Division when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed. After the tragic event, a memorial service was held at Fort Campbell.
Gore’s body was flown Thursday afternoon into Raleigh-Durham International Airport from Baltimore Washington International Airport in Maryland. Another memorial ceremony was held at the Raleigh-Durham airport prior to transport to Morehead City.
Gore was returned to Morehead City in a procession that included an escort by the Patriot Guard and multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders. His family, including his wife and high school sweetheart Haleigh Smith Gore, a 2017 graduate of West Carteret, his parents and other family members accompanied the body from the airport to the funeral home. His wife is expecting the couple’s first child, a son, in October, according to Gore’s obituary.
People gathered along the procession route through Newport and Morehead City to honor Gore and his family. In fact, people from various communities, including Raleigh, honored the family as they drove through various communities, according to Facebook postings.
The hearse, family and escort traveled on Highway 70, continuing through Newport, then Morehead City. They turned onto 35th Street, then Bridges Street and proceeded to the funeral home. The Morehead City Fire Department hoisted a large American flag near 35th Street to honor Gore and his family.
Members of the West Carteret High School Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC), including a Color Guard, were among those gathered to honor Gore, who was a former member of the group. They gathered in the parking lot of the old Kmart building.
NJROTC member Owen Timbrook, a junior, said he was honored to pay tribute to Gore.
“Staff Sgt. Gore would appreciate us honoring him for what he did for our country,” Timbrook said. “I believe Gore is a hero for doing what he did every day for our country.”
Timbrook added that he is currently enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and wants to serve his country.
NJROTC senior Naval Service instructor Col. Vincent Giani said the school plans to place a plaque or small monument that includes Gore’s information in the West Carteret High School Patriot Garden, which was a memorial created in 2018 to honor U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. James Allen Slape of Morehead City. He was killed Oct. 4, 2018 in Afghanistan while serving with the N.C. Army National Guard’s 60th Troop Command, 430th Explosive Ordnance Co., based in Washington, N.C.
Slape was also a former member of the West Carteret NJROTC. The memorial garden includes a plaque in memory of Slape. Giani said Gore’s plaque will be placed next to Slape’s, and a ceremony will be held in the future to honor Gore. The family will be invited to the ceremony.
U.S. Marine veteran Tom Dale of Morehead City also stood vigil with an American flag along Highway 70 to pay respects to Gore and his family.
“I want to show support for the family,” he said. “We did the same thing when Jimmy Slape died. My youngest son wrestled in high school with Caleb. My oldest son was friends with Jimmy Slape.”
U.S. Marine veteran Tom Fonner of Newport also stood along the route to honor Gore.
“An individual gave his life serving their country. We should line the streets to show respect and honor their devotion,” he said.
As for funeral arrangements for Gore, Munden Funeral Home co-owner Steve Odom said the family plans to hold a Celebration of Life service in his memory in the future.
According to his obituary, Gore was born July 6, 1997, in Lynchburg, Virginia. His involvement with ROTC in high school provided a strong foundation for his life career in the U.S. Army.
“He was a dedicated soldier who cared deeply for his fellow soldiers, understanding the value of trust and establishing genuine relationships with them,” the obituary states.
After obtaining his paramedic certification, Gore pursued further critical care training and became a certified flight paramedic at the end of 2021.
Surviving family members include: his wife, Haleigh Smith Gore and their soon to be son who is expected to arrive in October; his mother, Joie McLeod and husband Mac of Morehead City; his father, Pastor Timothy Gore and wife Jocelyn of Freemont; brothers, SPC Seth Gore, U.S. Army, of Lawton, Oklahoma, Allen McLeod of Dunn, Matthew Frost and Maurice Gonzales, both of Havelock; sister, Angel Price of Rockhill, South Carolina; and maternal grandparents, Rhonda Tyler of Morehead City, Carol Johnson of Dunn and Cathy Sholar of Wallace.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dale Tyler, Rudy Johnson and Mike Sholar, and his paternal grandparents, Dallas and Judy Gore.
The others who lost their lives during the March 29 helicopter crash have been identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36; Sgt. David Solinas Jr., 23; Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30; Sgt. Isaac J. Gayo, 27; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32; Warrant Officer Aaron Healy, 32; Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23; and Warrant Officer Jeffery Barnes, 33.
