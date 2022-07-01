OCRACOKE – The N.C. Ferry System’s Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes will be resuming full summer service on Friday after completion of critical dredging in Bigfoot Slough, just outside the Ocracoke-Silver Lake Terminal.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Dredge Merritt performed the dredging over the past two weeks. Dredging was needed to alleviate shoaling that had made the ferry channel too shallow to safely operate the Ferry System’s largest vessels:
As of July 1, the full summer schedule will be as follows:
Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Reservations are highly recommended during the busy summer season. Travelers can make reservations online at www.ncferry.org, or on the phone at 1-800-BY-FERRY.
Real-time updates on weather or mechanical delays on the Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes can be found on the Twitter feed @NCFerryPamSound.
