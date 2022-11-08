MOREHEAD CITY — Parker Honda of Morehead City recently donated $755 to Hope Mission Ministries.
The dealership raised the funds during a 50/50 raffle held in conjunction with its Trunk-Or-Treat event Oct. 26.
Hope Mission Ministries of Morehead City consists of five separate 501(c) 3 nonprofit organizations: Hope Mission Soup Kitchen, Hope Mission Thrift Store, Hope Mission Recovery Homes, Peer Recovery Center, and the Hope Mission Foundation. Through these organizations, their mission is to serve Carteret County and surrounding areas by providing food, shelter, emergency financial assistance and other means of support, such as emotional support, mentoring and counseling to those in need.
In a statement from the organization’s website, Hope Mission “believes that homeless folks and those that are on the edge or have substance abuse issues have lost their sense of identity. Much of the time that loss of a sense of identity is because of the disconnection from family and community. At Hope Mission, we do everything we can to give them back that sense of belonging.”
On any given month, the organizations average more than 200 volunteers, and of the 23 employees, many have come through their recovery system.
“We are so proud to be able to partner up with organizations like Hope Mission that do so much good in our area,” said Lindsay Parker, marketing director for Parker Honda.
“It’s important that we give back to a community that has supported us for over 75 years, and we feel that partnering with Hope Mission and is a great way to achieve this goal.”
Parker Honda, along with Parker Buick GMC, make up the Parker Auto Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.