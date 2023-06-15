MOREHEAD CITY — Day three of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament had a lot more action than anyone expected Wednesday with only 12 boats venturing offshore.
The tournament saw two blue marlin brought to the scales, including a 459-pounder off Predator out of Hatteras that now fills the third-place spot.
The top three blue marlin on the leaderboard are separated by just 11.1 pounds, with C-Student remaining in first place with a 470.1-pound fish and Sea Toy in third with a 463.7-pounder.
As it stands after Wednesday, C-Student could win $2.77 million of the tournament’s $5.84 million purse with entry in Levels I, II, III, IV and VI if its fish remains atop the leaderboard.
Sea Toy is in line to win $412,262 for second place, and Predator could go home with $274,175 in prize money for third.
The Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $739,500, awarded to the first boat that brings in a blue marlin weighing 500 or more pounds, is still unclaimed after three days.
There have been seven blue marlin total brought to the weigh station, with only four meeting minimum standards of 400 pounds. Dancin Outlaw and Wolverine brought in undersized fish on Monday while Lady Dianne had one that missed the mark on Tuesday.
Boats that bring in a fish under 400 pounds are docked a 400-pound penalty for any future fish brought in during this week.
When Predator Capt. Chris Barnett saw angler Thomas Whitlow’s fish alongside the boat on Wednesday, he was confident the fish would exceed the minimum standards, so he rolled the dice.
“I’ve seen enough to know it would be over 4(00 pounds), but I didn’t think it would be over 5(00),” he said. “There’s too much money on the line not to take the chance and bring it in.”
The decision to bring in the fish, which only took a 15-minute fight to catch, was a spur-of-the-moment one, and one made more difficult by the rough seas offshore. Conditions were so poor that the 57-foot Cap’n Squid nearly took a lay day. Boats are allowed to fish four of six competition days.
“It was very rough today, extremely rough,” Barnett said. “We sat around the dock this morning debating whether or not if we should go. We knew there would be a lot less competition out there, and we thought we could handle it.”
Sea Wolf also had a difficult time on the water, which measures in at 47 feet. The Donnie White-captained Graves boat didn’t see much action until a 408.1-pounder finally hit the short rigger, and angler David Feller jumped on the rod.
“It was a very boring day until it wasn’t,” Feller said. “Hadn’t seen much all day, and then boom, there he was. We fought him hard, and then he was on the boat.”
Sea Wolf didn’t make the leaderboard, but the boat did already have a payday in the 26th annual KWLA Tournament. Ashley Payret reeled in a 50.7-pound dolphin that won the boat a hefty $131,410 in prize money.
With only 12 boats out on the water Wednesday, 259 of the record 271 registrants opted to take a lay day with three more days to fish. The fleet of a dozen combined for four total releases, including three blue marlin and a sailfish.
Outlier released three of those fish – two blue marlin and a sailfish – to win $44,625 in daily release prizes.
After three days of fishing, the tournament has produced a total of 111 billfish releases.
Wave Paver is in first place of the weekly release division with 1,600 points for the release of four blue marlin. It has a chance to win $133,875.
Due South leads the non-sonar weekly release division with 800 points with a chance to win $96,687.50.
Only one gamefish was brought to the scale on Wednesday, a 3.8-pound dolphin that won Outlier (subbing for Ocean Stinger) a daily prize of $2,000.
Skip Hook leads the Level VII Largest Dolphin division with a 59.3-pound fish reeled in by Aaron Moody that won $2,000 for the daily prize and could win an additional $544,750 from the Level I and Level VII divisions.
High Yield leads the tuna division with a 42.8-pounder that could win $7,000 in weekly prize money, while Weldor’s Ark leads the wahoo division with a 59.7-pounder that could also win $7,000.
Remaining fishing days for the competition are Thursday through Saturday. Lines come out of the water at 3 p.m. each day, except for 2:30 on Saturday, and the scale opens for gamefish each day at 2 p.m. and closes by 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.