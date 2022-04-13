The Bogue Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 18, at town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road in Bogue. The agenda will include discussion of Bogue RV parking, an update on a western county fireworks event and a request to name a road Honey Way that leads to 25 acres at the end of Barrington Ridge.
