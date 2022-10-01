Seafood Festival schedule for Oct 1-2
Saturday, October 1: Vendor’s move-in from 11 am to 1:30 pm
Tent and Food vendor inspections beginning at 1 pm to 2:30 pm
3:00 pm – Open to the public
Sunday, October 2: proceed with original plans to open to the public at 11 am with the Festival ending at 5 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.