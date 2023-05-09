MOREHEAD CITY – America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) will feature Morehead City restaurant Casa San Carlo on May 19.
America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with extensive on-camera interviews with key staff about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.
Serving authentic Italian cuisine from many regions, the restaurant is headed up by Chef Carlo Cappiello who hails from Sorrento, Italy. His extensive experience in culinary arts enables him to offer an extensive menu of Italian specialties, including pastas, chicken and veal dishes, along with soups and salads.
America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location on Friday, May 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. Casa San Carlo’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on its Facebook page and be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.
Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.
Casa San Carlo is open every day but Tuesday and only for dinner Monday, Casa San Carlo is located at 913 Arendell St., Morehead City. The telephone number is 252-773-4218. For more information, visit www.italianfoodmoreheadcity.com.
