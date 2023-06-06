PELETIER — After a feisty on-and-off discussion Monday night, Peletier commissioners voted 3-1 to adopt a $152,920 2023-24 budget that retains the current property tax rate of 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The action came during the commission’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58 and followed a public hearing during which no one spoke. Commissioner David Bragg, who recently announced he will not run for reelection this year, was absent.
Of the total, $127,920 is for the general or operating budget, while $25,000 is for street-related work, paid for through the state Powell Bill (gas tax) revenue.
Prior to the public hearing, Mayor Dale Sowers defended the budget in the wake of a push by Commissioner Tim Quinn last month to raise the property tax rate to pay for a town website upgrade and the hiring of a full-time sheriff’s deputy to patrol the town. In that meeting, Quinn said the town needs to provide service to residents.
Mayor Sowers said Monday night the town does provide services for residents, whose average monthly tax bill to the town breaks down to $9.16 per month.
Specifically, he cited paying for 46 streetlights and maintaining and mowing grass along 4.3 miles of road. He also cited the fact that two sheriff’s deputies assigned and paid for by the county to patrol western Carteret are often in town.
Sowers noted that the town has now paid off the $140,000 mortgage on the town hall, freeing up funds to include $$20,000 in the 2023-24 budget for planning services by the Eastern Carolina Council, something residents have wanted in a time of tremendous growth.
“We stretch than $9.16 as far as we can,” the mayor said. “You’re getting what you pay for, and we’re trying to keep the tax rate down.”
But after the public hearing, Quinn renewed his push, calling on the town to be “bold enough” to think about the future.
If the town raised the tax rate 5 cents, it wouldn’t entirely pay the estimated $70,000 to hire a full-time deputy, but the remainder of the money would come from an increase in county-distributed sales tax, which is based on towns’ property tax levies.
As for the improved website, he said it would help the entire community stay informed and would help part-time Clerk Bea Cunningham do her job.
A 5-cent tax rate increase, Quinn said, would have minimal impact on property owners and pressed for the protection by a deputy through a contract with the county, as nearby Cedar Point has done for years.
“I believe we should protect ourselves from people like you,” Mayor Sowers responded.
The board then voted 3-1 for the budget with no further comment. But there were more comments during a separate public comment period later in the meeting.
Resident Donna Bierly supported the board’s 3-1 vote, saying increasing taxes would put burden on residents and property owners. A full-time deputy in Peletier wouldn’t really be full-time, she said, as the deputy would be called out to help other deputies in nearby areas.
“You (Quinn) are talking about doubling the tax rate,” Bierly said. “I oppose any tax increase.” She noted that Cedar Point has a budget of more than $1 million.
Her husband, Sherman Bierly, also spoke, saying the town needs to do significant research and have a detailed plan for using any additional tax revenue before increasing the rate.
Resident and planning board member Sue Verdon said the town should “go through this year and then start making plans for the future.”
Commissioner Walter Vinson then supported retaining the 5.5-cent property tax rate. He said he had talked to two farmers earlier Monday who said they planned to keep farming – not sell out to developers – and didn’t want a tax increase. He and the others in the board majority have been concerned about ongoing inflation and the shaky economy.
Later, Quinn chimed in again, noting that the town spent a lot of money several years ago to buy materials to build a large metal community building beside the town hall but has never used it.
Peletier paid $46,408 for the steel to build a 2,500-square-foot structure to use for community gatherings and possibly for board meetings when big crowds are expected.
But after Hurricane Florence in September 2018, the town had to use the money for actual construction for other purposes.
During the board’s February 2023 meeting, Mayor Sowers suggested he be allowed to try to find a buyer for the material. His idea was to use the money from a sale to build a smaller building that would be less expensive.
Monday night, Quinn asked Mayor Sowers if he’d shown the materials to anyone.
“I’ve showed it to three people,” the mayor responded, but nothing has yet been sold.
The approved 2023-24 budget also includes a slight increase in total salary, from $39,450 to $40,000, for the town’s two part-time employees, Clerk Cunningham and Code Enforcement Officer Lt. Kris Jensen of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, and $5,000 for attorney’s fees.
The biggest revenues listed are $62,000 from the property tax, $31,000 from the utilities franchise tax and $20,000 from the sales tax, which is collected by the state, allocated to counties and shared by counties with municipalities.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
