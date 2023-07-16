NEWPORT - A disaster preparedness event is scheduled for 6:30 pm on Wednesday at Newport Baptist Church.
The church is located at 312 Chatham Street in Newport.
Carteret County Emergency Services hope to educate the community on how to stay safe during severe weather and what items to include in an emergency preparedness kit.
Officials will also discuss strategies on developing an emergency communication plan and staying informed about upcoming hazards and evacuation orders.
The event will also address the importance of registering medically fragile individuals to receive assistance during a disaster.
Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones during emergencies with valuable information on:
- Home preparedness kits
- Emergency communication plans
- Emergency notification resources
- Evacuation planning
- Medically fragile registration
