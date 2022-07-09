Human remains have been recovered in the White Oak River near Swansboro.
Two kayakers spotted the tibia on Saturday, July 9, on one of the spoil banks in the channel, according to Dwayne Taylor, acting chief of the Swansboro Police Department.
“We were out with Marine Fishers and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “One of those two agencies will investigate because of the location.”
Taylor said that the tibia was badly decomposed.
“Since it was skeletal remains, there is a chance it could be the kayaker that went missing around New Year’s,” he said. “We’ll have to wait for confirmation.”
This is a developing story
