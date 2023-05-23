BEAUFORT — Carteret County Public School System (CCPSS) officials announced several administrative changes May 22, including multiple principals due to retirements.
Chris Davis, current assistant principal of East Carteret High School, was named the new principal at Croatan High School. He will replace Kay Zimarino who is retiring on June 30. Davis graduated from UNC Wilmington with a Master of School Administration degree and has an undergraduate degree from East Carolina University in hjstory.
He served as an assistant principal at Croatan beginning in 2019 and was named the CCPSS Assistant Principal of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Davis moved to an assistant principal position at East Carteret High School for the 2022-23 school year and was named the 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year for the state of North Carolina. He will begin as principal of Croatan High School on July 1.
“I have been so fortunate to spend the last year working with the East Carteret High School community,” said Davis, “and I will be forever grateful for their support. I am thankful for this new opportunity in the familiar halls of Croatan High School, and I am excited to serve the community and students alongside such talented teachers and staff members.”
Charity Clemmons, current assistant principal at Morehead City Primary School, is named principal at Beaufort Elementary School (BES), replacing Karen Wood who will be working for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Early Learning as an early education consultant for the Southeast region and will be leaving her post as principal of BES on June 16.
Clemmons received a Master of Educational Leadership degree from Gardner-Webb University and has an undergraduate degree in elementary education from N.C. State University. She began working in Carteret County Public Schools as an assistant principal at Morehead City Primary School for the 2021-22 school year and was a former assistant principal and elementary teacher in Craven County. Clemmons will begin as principal of Beaufort Elementary School on June 12.
Clemmons said, “It has been my utmost honor to serve as the assistant principal at Morehead City Primary School for the past two years, and I am a better educator for sharing a wonderful experience with the community of Morehead City. I am beyond thrilled to now serve as the principal of Beaufort Elementary School. I strongly believe in the power of community, positive relationships and providing a high-quality education for all students. I am so excited to see what the upcoming school year brings as we link arms and develop happy and healthy students.”
Jenny Bell, current principal at Bogue Sound Elementary School, was named principal of Broad Creek Middle School. She will replace Sarah Weinhold who is retiring as of July 31. Bell holds a Master of School Administration degree from East Carolina University with an additional certification as a curriculum and instructional specialist. She has been principal at Bogue Sound Elementary School for seven years and has previously served as principal of Morehead Elementary School and an assistant principal at Morehead Middle School, Beaufort Middle School, Smyrna Elementary School and White Oak Elementary School. Bell will begin as principal of Broad Creek Middle School on July 1.
“Broad Creek Middle School is a wonderful school with an exceptional reputation,” Ms. Bell said. “As a former student of Carteret County Public Schools, I was part of the student body who worked with stakeholders to choose the mascot and school colors of Broad Creek Middle when it was first built. I look forward to guiding the team at Broad Creek Middle School, meeting the students and parents, and working with the entire school community to continue the great programming Mrs. Weinhold and her team have put in place. All the stakeholders within the Bogue community have been extremely supportive and caring throughout my tenure at BSES. My heart is bigger because of their Cub Pride."
Ashley Melton, current principal of Morehead City Primary School, was named principal of Bogue Sound Elementary School. She holds a Master of Elementary Education and Licensure in Educational Leadership from Wingate University. Melton, who grew up in Swansboro, began in Carteret County Public Schools as principal of Morehead City Primary School in 2020. Previously, she has served as an administrator in Monroe and as an elementary teacher in Union County Public Schools. Melton will begin as principal of Bogue Sound Elementary School on July 1.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Morehead City Primary students, staff, and families of the Sand Castle,” said Melton. “I am excited for the new opportunity to join the Bogue Sound Elementary School team and to continue the legacy of Cub Excellence.”
Mary Ellington was named principal of Morehead City Primary School. She is the current principal of Newport Elementary School (NES). Ellington holds a Master of School Administration degree as well as an undergraduate education degree from East Carolina University. She is a graduate of the Carteret County Public School System and prior to her principal position at NES, she served as an assistant principal at Bogue Sound Elementary and Beaufort Elementary School. She was also a teacher at White Oak Elementary School. Ellington begins at Morehead City Primary School on July 1.
Ellington said, “I am excited to join the wonderful team at Morehead City Primary School and to serve alongside the families of the Sand Castle. I know that by working together, we can continue to put students first in everything we do.”
Adam Olander, named principal of Bridges School, is the current principal of Morehead Middle School. Olander holds a Master of School Administration degree from UNC Wilmington. He began in Carteret County Public Schools as an assistant principal at West Carteret High School and then principal at Morehead Elementary and Morehead Middle School. He started his career in education as a math teacher and coach at West Carteret High School in 2002.
“I have enjoyed my time as one of the Morehead Middle Minutemen,” said Olander. “I look forward to new opportunities serving as the principal at Bridges School.”
Olander begins as principal of Bridges School on July 1.
“The Carteret County Public School System is fortunate to have a team of dedicated and highly qualified administrators,” said Richard Paylor, CCPS superintendent. “Each leader possesses unique strengths that allow him/her to move into a new role ready to serve the students, staff and families in each community. We look forward to continuing the standard of excellence that is synonymous with our school system.”
School officials said they are working to fill subsequent open principal positions at Morehead City Middle School and Newport Elementary School as well as assistant principal positions at Morehead City Primary School and East Carteret High School.
