The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the County Health Department conference room in Morehead City. A public comment time will be held at the beginning of the meeting.
Agenda items include an annual child fatality prevention team update, reports from Consolidated Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, Health Department Director Nina Oliver and Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams. There will also be a closed session to discuss a personnel matter.
Under the consent agenda, the board is set to accept an additional $3,518 in family planning funds, additional $9,400 for the breast and cervical cancer program and $2,140 for tuberculosis control. The board is also expected to approve the Carteret County Work First Plan for 2023-24.
