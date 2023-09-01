MOREHEAD CITY — In the wake of Tropical Storm Idalia, as frequently happens after major rainfall events along the coast, shellfish harvesters will be out of work for a while, and the public has been advised not to swim in the areas.
Idalia flooded the coastal region with 5 to more than 10 inches of rain Wednesday through Thursday, and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries quickly put out a proclamation Thursday that affects shellfish waters in Carteret, Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Craven, Pamlico, Beaufort, Hyde and Dare counties.
Specific water bodies closed include Bogue Sound, Newport River, North River, Ward Creek, Straits, Back Sound, Whitehurst Creek, Sleepy Creek, Jarrett Bay, Oyster Creek, Brett Bay, Nelson Bay, a portion of Core Sound, Thorofare Bay, Cedar Island Bay, West Bay, Long Bay, Turnagain Bay, Neuse River, South River, Adams Creek, Bay River, Jones Bay, Pamlico River, Pungo River, Spencer Bay, Rose Bay, Swanquarter Bay, Juniper Bay, Wysocking Bay, Long Shoal River, and waters around Ocracoke and Hatteras.
The closure action, as is normal, took place even before water sampling was complete because the state shellfish sanitation section, part of the fisheries division, knows from long experience that events like Idalia wash enough bacteria into the waters to warrant closure to protect public health.
Shellfish harvest closures will be lifted when water sampling and lab analysis shows it is safe to do so.
The Shellfish Sanitation and Recreational Water Quality Section of the Division of Marine Fisheries maintains offices and laboratories in Wilmington, Morehead City and Nags Head. The section is responsible for classifying coastal waters as to their suitability for shellfish harvesting, certification of shellfish and crustacea processing plants as well as monitoring and issuing advisories for coastal recreational swimming areas.
North Carolina is part of the National Shellfish Sanitation Program (NSSP). The NSSP is administered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, implemented by the states and followed by the shellfish industry. The NSSP is based on public health principles and controls and is designed to prevent human illness associated with the consumption of shellfish.
The swim advisory came from the state Recreational Water Quality Program of the state fisheries division and pertains to waters from the Wright Memorial Bridge in Kitty Hawk to the South Carolina state line.
The storm caused flooding of streets, yards and houses, causing some municipalities to have to pump flood water into the ocean or other coastal waters.
The office said the public should especially avoid swimming near ocean outfalls, including the wet sand where the floodwater is pumped, even if no sign is posted.
In addition to possible contamination from pumping operations, tropical storms and hurricanes can cause septic tanks to fail, sewer lines to break and manholes to overflow, all of which can cause in bacteria that can cause human illnesses to flow into swimming waters.
Testing of the waters to determine when the advisory can be lifted will begin as soon as conditions are safe and areas are accessible. The advisory can be lifted in part or in whole as test results become available.
Recreational water quality officials sample 215 sites throughout the coastal region, most of them on a weekly basis, from April to October. Testing continues on a reduced schedule during the rest of the year, when fewer people are in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.