MOREHEAD CITY — Broad Street Clinic recently received an award for providing free medical and pharmaceutical services to the uninsured and underinsured residents of Carteret County.
The clinic received the Regina Elaine Smith Impact Award for its community service to county residents.
The award is named in honor of Smith, the late pastor of Impact International, Beblessed Ministries Inc. of Charlotte. Smith, who died in April, was a native of Beaufort, eventually making Charlotte her home.
Her church created the award in her honor to recognize those meeting and serving the needs of others in their communities.
Pastor Terria A. George of Waterway Church Outreach Ministries Inc. in Morehead City nominated Broad Street Clinic for the award. She also presented the award to Broad Street Clinic officials Oct. 23 in honor of Smith. BSC also received a $250 check.
Smith, who was known for her passion for serving others, grew up in the North River community. She attended Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church as a youth. She was a 1991 graduate of East Carteret High School. She continued her education at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, graduating in 1995 with a Bachelor of Social Work. After graduating, she made Charlotte her home. She was one of Crisis Assistance Ministry’s first Black caseworkers and served in Charlotte for 21 years.
